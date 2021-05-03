Brokerages Expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. Ocuphire Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocuphire Pharma.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ocuphire Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

