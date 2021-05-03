Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

NYSE OC opened at $96.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $98.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $13,883,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 98,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

