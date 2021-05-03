Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce $320.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $313.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $327.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

