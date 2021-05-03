Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

