Brokers Issue Forecasts for FTI Consulting, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

FCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $138.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.38. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,767,000 after acquiring an additional 870,896 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after buying an additional 478,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,187,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4,677.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 161,082 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

