Brokers Issue Forecasts for International Game Technology PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for International Game Technology in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

International Game Technology stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 28,456.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 39.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 503,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 141,415 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $560,000.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

