Brokers Issue Forecasts for TFI International Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.
TFI International (TSE:TFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion.
