Brokers Offer Predictions for Everi Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Everi in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Everi’s FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised their price target on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

EVRI stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. Everi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after buying an additional 229,648 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Everi by 18.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 6.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,759,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 99,995 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Everi by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,021,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 68,695 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.