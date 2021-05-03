Brokers Offer Predictions for Galiano Gold Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Galiano Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07.

GAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at C$1.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 17.97. The firm has a market cap of C$354.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.55. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.80.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

