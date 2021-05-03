Brokers Set Expectations for AMERISAFE, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AMERISAFE in a report released on Friday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $62.08 on Monday. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.