Brokers Set Expectations for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of AYA opened at C$7.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$8.03. The firm has a market cap of C$712.08 million and a P/E ratio of -222.06.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

