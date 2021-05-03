Brokers Set Expectations for CNX Resources Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of CNX opened at $13.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 945,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 595,386 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

