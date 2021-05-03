Brokers Set Expectations for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter.

FVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.06.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$7.40 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

