Brokers Set Expectations for MercadoLibre, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.80 EPS.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,570.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,531.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,587.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,818.01 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $570.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $15,563,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 33.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.