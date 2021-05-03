Brokers Set Expectations for TriMas Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriMas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $31.84 on Monday. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $34,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in TriMas in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

