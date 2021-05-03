Brokers Set Expectations for Verona Pharma plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Verona Pharma in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $398.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

