Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $53.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.15 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,085.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,154,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

