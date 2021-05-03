Brunswick Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.47.

NYSE BC opened at $107.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $109.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

