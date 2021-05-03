BSCPAD 1-Day Volume Tops $10.97 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $103.44 million and $10.97 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00005546 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00277981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.48 or 0.01178202 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.98 or 0.00734294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,394.06 or 1.00109753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

