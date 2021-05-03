Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Short Interest Update

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 548,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE:BBW opened at $8.04 on Monday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $93.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

