Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,508 shares during the period. Bunge accounts for approximately 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.90% of Bunge worth $100,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 129.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 110.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 93,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,926 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Bunge stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,001. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $88.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 over the last three months. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.