Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Up 317.7% This Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 317.7% against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for $18.51 or 0.00032260 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $223.56 million and approximately $561.47 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00071733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.51 or 0.00905330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.16 or 0.10602638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00101011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.