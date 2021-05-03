BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.27. 334,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,794. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $185,670. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

