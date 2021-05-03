BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.15. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.27. 334,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,794. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $205,752. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

