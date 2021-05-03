Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $23.51. Byline Bancorp shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 238 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $895.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

