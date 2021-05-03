CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $300.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.70.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $4.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.29. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 1-year low of $190.16 and a 1-year high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

