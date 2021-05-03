Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.81 Million

Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce $177.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.60 million to $185.83 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $184.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $719.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.70 million to $748.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $701.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.80 million to $726.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE CADE opened at $22.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.