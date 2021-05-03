Canaccord Genuity Raises Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Price Target to $85.00

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS MOG/A traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.55. 127,509 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45.

Get Moog alerts:

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.