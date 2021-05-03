Canaccord Genuity Raises Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Price Target to $85.00

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS MOG/A traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.55. 127,509 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45.
About Moog
