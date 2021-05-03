Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.91

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.91 and last traded at $104.91, with a volume of 4041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

