Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,568 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $94,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock opened at $107.65 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.