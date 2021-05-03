Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $405.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $368.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.77.

CP traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $374.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,074. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.71 and a 200-day moving average of $349.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $214.54 and a 1-year high of $390.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway shares are going to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

