Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.90.

CFX traded up C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.16. 176,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.79. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.06. The stock has a market cap of C$597.54 million and a P/E ratio of -26.71.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$237.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

