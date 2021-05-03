Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFP. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday.

CFP stock traded up C$1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$31.70. 305,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,932. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80. Canfor has a one year low of C$8.47 and a one year high of C$33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 3.1099996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

