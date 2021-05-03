Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 908 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $130.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.81. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

