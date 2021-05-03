Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,299,000 after buying an additional 120,125 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

HON opened at $223.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

