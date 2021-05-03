Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,209 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

