Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $259.74 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.