Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 23.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

