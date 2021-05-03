Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.75 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.24 and a one year high of $117.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.