Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Cousins Properties worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 860,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,411,000 after buying an additional 27,467 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cousins Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 31.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cousins Properties by 21.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Cousins Properties by 25.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 97,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

