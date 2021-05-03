Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $2,349,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $276,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $3,278,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

