Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,296 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.21% of Capital One Financial worth $124,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $467,729,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,498,000 after acquiring an additional 990,065 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

NYSE COF traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $150.09. 55,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average of $107.31. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $150.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

