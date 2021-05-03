Capital One Financial Comments on Antero Midstream Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antero Midstream in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

AM stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $1,175,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 101.9% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 83,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 42,084 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 229.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

