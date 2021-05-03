Capital One Financial Comments on Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

