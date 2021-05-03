Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenaris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

TS stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

