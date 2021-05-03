Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPX. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. ATB Capital cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.64.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of TSE CPX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$39.12. 167,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,578. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 50.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.