Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPX. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.64.

TSE:CPX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$39.12. 167,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.00. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$23.72 and a twelve month high of C$39.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

