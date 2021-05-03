Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.64.

Shares of TSE CPX traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$39.12. The company had a trading volume of 167,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,578. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$23.72 and a 52 week high of C$39.86. The stock has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

