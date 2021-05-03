Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPX. ATB Capital cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB upgraded Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.64.

Shares of TSE:CPX traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$39.12. The company had a trading volume of 167,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$23.72 and a twelve month high of C$39.86.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

