Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$45.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$39.20. 234,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.00. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$23.72 and a twelve month high of C$39.86. The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

